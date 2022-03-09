Partnership marks new era in Calderdale to help more people into jobs

Maximus UK is now able to refer Restart Scheme participants to Calderdale Council’s Employment Hub and Inspire programme to offer additional interventions for in work support, debt management and physical activity.

The partnership with Calderdale Council was officially launched in February at Halifax’s Restart Scheme office within the Elsie Whiteley Building.

Jonathan Slater, Strategic Engagement Manager at Maximus UK, said: “I was delighted to see Maximus UK and Calderdale Council launching our partnership agreement at our Halifax branch. Colleagues who support our Restart Scheme participants were able to hear for themselves that we can now offer additional interventions and support to them through in work support, and with debt management and physical activity.

Calderdale Council and the Restart Scheme seal new partnership with official launch

“This follows a similar agreement we made with Wakefield Council, with the launch of our partnership agreement with their Step-Up employment support team in January for participants who are furthest away from the job market, with identified barriers (addiction, stability, skills, learning disabilities and mental health) based on additionality.”

The local Maximus UK team were joined by guests from Calderdale Council, and some of their key partners, including Halifax Opportunities Trust, Noah’s Ark Centre (debt management) and Newground (physical activity support) to inform the Halifax operations team on what is now available for participants in terms of additional support and interventions.

Tracy Fell, Operations Manager for Calderdale at Maximus UK, said: “Following our successful launch, I am delighted that we are now working in partnership with Calderdale Council, linking into its established and successful Inspire programme and Employment Hub.”

The launch in Calderdale follows a similar agreement made between Wakefield’s Restart Scheme and Wakefield Council.

The launch of the Wakefield partnership agreement with their Step-Up employment support team took place in January.

Brad Coulson, Business Engagement Officer of the Employment Hub and Inspire programmes at Calderdale Council said: “The launch event was a great opportunity to discuss how the partnership will work and understand how we can support each other moving forward.

The partnership will hopefully allow us to provide further in work support to more participants. We’re really looking forward to working in partnership with Maximus UK and we hope that long-term we can provide excellent employment support for local people.”