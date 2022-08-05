Councillor Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) did not want children to lose out through equipment which might need to be removed if it fails a forthcoming inspection,She sought reassurance on behalf of communities in the borough, following a report councillors had received about playground inspections, that measures could be taken to replace play equipment, if it was condemned.She asked at a meeting of Calderdale Council: “I would like to know what measures can be taken to secure funding to replace any play equipment at the end of its life?“The report is rather vague on this and suggests that our young people may well lose this important resource if the play equipment is no longer fit for use.”Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said the note to councillors informed them of inspections required of equipment which had been supplied thanks to Government encouraging natural play facilities in 2008.“We have a regular programme each year of refurbishment and repair of play equipment and playgrounds and certainly it would be our intention following this inspection to seek to replace that,” she said.“I can give an assurance that we do recognise the vital importance of playgrounds.“What I can’t do is give a cast-iron guarantee that every single piece of equipment that is deemed to be unsuitable is going to be replaced like for like, but we will be doing our level best to ensure that we give the children of the borough the playgrounds that they deserve.”