Councillors in Calderdale call for more protection against trolls after being threatened and even stalked

Better protection against threats and harassment are needed, say Calderdale councillors, or else people will be put off from standing for election

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unanimously passing a motion calling for more legal protections, they spoke about how they had been harassed, faced threats and even been stalked.

They said poison pen letters and anonymous telephone calls have been joined by social media barbs going far beyond what is reasonable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motion proposer Coun Shane Taylor (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) and Coun Regan Dickenson (Con, Rastrick) both said abuse disproportionately affected female councillors and minority groups.

Councillor Shane Taylor

Councillors also called for better regulation of social media platforms.

For their part, councillors should visit local schools and colleges whenever possible to speak about what the role entails.

Coun Taylor said the vast majority of people were reasonable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, there are a growing number who think that we are fair game,” he said.

Coun Taylor said councillors did not stand for election without being able to be “comfortable with the uncomfortable” at times but that was different to being threatened and harassed.

It was not about stifling debate but challenging the unacceptable.

Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder) said attracting a wide and diverse group of people from all walks of life to stand was important and, regardless of their background or political affiliation, people should feel safe to become a councillor and proud to represent their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Geraldine Carter (Con, Brighouse), Coun Coun Abi White (Lib Dem, Warley), Coun Mohammed Shazad Fazal (Lab, Park) and Coun Helen Brundell (Lab, Todmorden), spoke of harassment they had received.

This included poison pen letters, stalking, threats made at community events, threats made online and anonymous telephone calls at all times of day and night.

Coun Carter said police were involved in a situation she faced some years ago and they asked the man why he had subjected her to the harassment.

“He said ‘because I could and she’s fair game, so I can say what I like’ – this is the attitude of certain people in society,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Fazal said since the Palestine crisis started he had been threatened, followed and stalked, facing “toxic hatred” from individuals including one on the terror list.

“I have felt under threat for my life, for my family members,” he said.