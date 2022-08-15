Councilor asks questions over future of Brighouse Civic Hall

An update on what is happening to a Brighouse town centre building and the Customer First service in the town has been promised.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:00 pm

Brighouse Civic Hall is one of a number in the borough closed under Calderdale Council’s Future Council plan in order to make savings Cabinet says are necessary for the council to balance its budget.

However, the council is considering a number of Community Asset Transfers which would see groups or organisations running buildings.

At a full council meeting, Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) asked for an update on what was happening with the civic hall, and a wider question on better use of Calderdale buildings perhaps through commercialisation policy.

Calderdale councillor Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse)

Most Popular

Coun Blagbrough also asked about the future in the town of the council’s Customer First service – currently a drop-in session is being held twice a month at Brighouse Library.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said she would send Coun Blagbrough a written update.

Read More

Read More
Halifax's Jungle Experience at Manor Heath Park will not open until 2023
Calderdale Council