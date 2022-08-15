Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighouse Civic Hall is one of a number in the borough closed under Calderdale Council’s Future Council plan in order to make savings Cabinet says are necessary for the council to balance its budget.

However, the council is considering a number of Community Asset Transfers which would see groups or organisations running buildings.

At a full council meeting, Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) asked for an update on what was happening with the civic hall, and a wider question on better use of Calderdale buildings perhaps through commercialisation policy.

Calderdale councillor Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse)

Coun Blagbrough also asked about the future in the town of the council’s Customer First service – currently a drop-in session is being held twice a month at Brighouse Library.