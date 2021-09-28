Culture to be important factor in Calderdale's recovery from the pandemic

Calderdale's culture and heritage will be an important factor in the borough's recovery

The Council has drafted what they call 'an ambitious and far-reaching cultural strategy' that will be presented to the Cabinet at their meeting

The strategy sets out ambitions for the next 10 years. The first milestone would be the Year of Culture – a major events programme which would take place in 2024 to celebrate the borough’s 50th birthday, in line with the Vision2024 for Calderdale.

It also looks to identify cultural opportunities to align with Council priorities, including innovative and creative solutions to shared challenges, such as rebuilding after COVID-19, meeting the needs of communities across the borough, and tackling the Climate Emergency.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “Calderdale’s creative cultural offer is one of the things that make the borough so distinctive. Although the pandemic has been one of the toughest times in the sector’s history, we want to harness opportunities going forward and create a successful future for the sector and the wider borough.

“The draft Cultural Strategy is not just a Council response, it’s about Calderdale as a whole and its potential as a place to be a regional leader in cultural opportunities and activities.

“By having a clear framework in place, it creates a solid foundation for growth. We want to amplify the success of existing successful attractions, such as the Piece Hall and Shibden Hall, and identify new opportunities for all our communities to embrace culture, which in turn will support the borough’s recovery.”

This draft Cultural Strategy articulates Calderdale’s cultural ambition for the wider place, with the borough’s wealth of heritage assets, cultural venues, artists and amazing landscapes celebrated within West Yorkshire, nationally and beyond.

The strategy looks to build upon these existing strengths and provide a framework to enable growth in the sector, also ensuring that all communities can engage and benefit.

Although there is no legal requirement for the Council to adopt a Cultural Strategy, the Council has said it is a clear statement of intent of the role that culture will play in the borough’s Inclusive Economic Recovery.