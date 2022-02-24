Death of homeless people that shocked Calderdale sees new care approach one year on

Called Burnt Bridges, the harrowing report into the men’s deaths over the winter of 2018-2019 has driven major changes in approach, said Calderdale Safeguarding Adults Board’s independent chair, Marianne Huison.

“It has had a significant impact in the way we think about homeless people in Calderdale and making a real difference to the way agencies are working together with people people with multiple and complex needs who need our care and support,” she told members of Calderdale Council’s Adults Health and Social Care Scrutiny Board.

The scrutiny board’s members had been shocked when they first saw the report in March last year.

Care for homeless people in Calderdale has changed

Safeguarding partnerships manager Julia Caldwell said the board worked to get the message out to the widest possible workforces – partners include health and housing organisations as well as the council, for example – including briefings and a very powerful video in which people in recovery from issues and friends of the men who died took part.

Significant progress had been made around training and councillors heard that understanding the person was at the heart was key to a multi-disciplinary team which met on a weekly basis to discuss case and issues.

From housing to substance misuse services, “joining up” support was crucial.

Understanding the trauma people of all ages finding themselves in this position had often gone through earlier in their lives was also key to supporting them, the board heard.

Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) wanted to know if a dual diagnosis – where mental health and drink or drug issues are a concern – system was yet available and Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group service improvement manager Rhona Radley said one was now in place.

The council’s Director of Public Health, Deborah Harkins, said services were now thinking about drug issues as a health rather than criminal issue.

Coun Amanda Parsons-Hulse (Lib Dem, Warley) said she had first mentioned a trauma-based approach to care four years ago and was great to see the individual person was at the centre of care, and staff were receiving training.

Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said the board needed to not just reflect on what had gone right – it was OK to share things which were not always glowing.

Ms Huison said Burnt Bridges was produced because things had gone wrong and addressed improvements which had to be made.

“It is called Burnt Bridges because it is saying people had burnt their bridges with us,” she said.