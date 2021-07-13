Delays to Calderdale bin collections as staff hit with Covid cases

Calderdale Council has issued the update with a number of collections being missed or have been delayed.

A spokesperson for the Council said: "We're really sorry that some waste and recycling collections are delayed this week.

"We're seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases within our collection crews and these staff must self isolate.

Bin collections in Calderdale

"Some recycling collections will be running a day behind this week, but our crews will be working over this weekend to try and catch up.

"If your waste hasn't been collected by the end of Sunday, it will be collected on your next scheduled collection day.

"There's no need to contact us, our teams are aware of where work is outstanding and they're implementing a service disruption catch up plan. We're really sorry for the inconvenience - our crews will be with you as soon as possible."