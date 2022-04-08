Easter Holidays: Chance for children to enjoy free meals and activities as part of Healthy Holidays Calderdale

During the school holidays, children and young people who are eligible for free school meals can access free holiday club places through the Healthy Holidays Calderdale programme.

There are also a number of paid-for places available for children who are not eligible for free school meals.

Bookings for the programme are now live, with activities taking place throughout Calderdale.

Healthy Holidays Calderdale

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Customer Services, Sarah Richardson, said: "We understand that the school holidays can be worrying for many families, especially those with children who normally receive free school meals, as the family food budget needs to stretch even further.

“The Healthy Holidays Calderdale programme is a great scheme which offers a wide variety of entertaining and enriching activities for young people to enjoy at locations across the borough. Each activity also includes a daily nutritious meal, ensuring young people have continued access to healthy food throughout the holidays, easing worries for families.”

Feedback from previous sessions has been positive, with parents and carers welcoming the opportunities it provided for their children and praising the support offered by the coaches.

When asked about the 2021 summer programme, 92% of parents and carers reported a positive impact on their children’s physical, social and mental wellbeing. 83% of children and young people said they had been able to try out new foods which they enjoyed.

This opportunity is provided as part of the government’s Holiday Activities and Food programme. The free places are funded by the Department for Education and delivered by Calderdale Council in partnership with The Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC).

Steve Duncan DL, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale, added: "It is so important to create opportunities for children to try new things, whether that be a new activity or a new food. Creating a cohesive community is important, especially after the lack of social interaction during the pandemic and we are hoping that even more children and young people take part."

Places for each activity are limited, so book now to avoid disappointment.