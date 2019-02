We take a look at all the regulations and price increases to on street parking and parking bays in and around the town centre. For a full Calderdale breakdown of car parking charge increases across other towns and villages click on the link here.

1. Alexandra Street Max 1 hour stay, No return within 1 hour, Monday Saturday 8am to 6pm''Price rise to 0.80 - 30 minutes, 1.60 - 1 hour

2. Old Market Max 1 hour stay, No return within 1 hour, Monday Saturday 8am to 6pm''Price rise to 0.80 - 30 minutes, 1.60 - 1 hour

3. Northgate Max 1 hour stay, No return within 1 hour, Monday Saturday 8am to 6pm''Price rise to 0.80 - 30 minutes, 1.60 - 1 hour

4. Commercial Street Max 1 hour stay, No return within 1 hour, Monday Saturday 8am to 6pm'Price rise to 0.80 - 30 minutes, 1.60 - 1 hour

