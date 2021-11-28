Extra support announced to give Calderdale children the best start in life

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, Councillor Adam Wilkinson,

The Calderdale Family Journey is a new web resource for parents and carers to support their journey to parenthood and explain the key steps and the ways they can ensure their child is ready for reception at school.

The Family Journey has been developed by Calderdale Council, together with partners from Locala, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, children’s centres, schools and childcare providers, with input from local parents and carers.

The easy-to-follow guide sets out 12 key milestones with associated advice, following the family journey from pre-pregnancy right through to the child starting school.

Each section contains guidance about the local services available as well as the ways in which parents can help their child develop, at each stage of their early life.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, Councillor Adam Wilkinson, said: “We know that parenting can be daunting, and many parents and carers can feel under pressure or worry about their child’s development.

"With the Calderdale Family Journey we’ve broken things down into key stages of development, with advice to effectively support families at each step. There are also reminders about important health appointments and the local services available to help.

“Learning begins long before school and what happens in pregnancy and early childhood impacts on physical and emotional health all the way into adulthood. The experiences, knowledge and skills that are developed in a home environment are invaluable in ensuring that children get the best start in life.

“The guide has been compiled by professionals along with parents and carers, so you know that the information can be trusted. As well as important advice for health and development, there’s also lots of suggestions for fun experiences to enjoy together and easy things parents can do to support their child’s progression.”