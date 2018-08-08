Funding secured for free attic bedroom insulation in homes across Calderdale

Calderdale Council and Better Homes Yorkshire have secured over £1 million investment to provide fully funded insulation for the attic bedrooms or lofts of 500 Calderdale homes.

How the free attic insulation scheme works in Calderdale



The work, which is a simple process that can be completed in a week, is part of the Council’s affordable warmth programme and the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (the LEP) Tackling Fuel Poverty Local Growth Fund investment programme.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, Councillor Daniel Sutherland, said: “Although the recent warm weather has probably pushed thoughts of insulation to the back of people’s minds, a properly insulated attic can also make properties cooler in hot weather as well as warmer during winter.

“There are hundreds of properties in Calderdale that could benefit from this fully funded scheme which will make their homes healthier, warmer and cheaper to heat, as well as better for the environment.”

Stephen Batty, Head of Sustainability at Engie (formerly Keepmoat Regeneration), which is the managing contractor for the Better Homes Yorkshire scheme added: “Through the Better Homes Yorkshire framework, we have been given the opportunity to carry out improvement work to the homes of those who need it most.

"We hope this will have a real positive impact on the lives of residents by helping them to heat their homes for less as well as reducing CO2 emissions.”