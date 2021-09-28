Future of this Halifax green space set to discussed by leaders in Calderdale

Land at Horley Green Road at Claremount, Halifax. (Google Street View)

The green open space owned by the Council could be put to better use, and two options have been explored.

The land will either be transformed to provide new, affordable homes, or be transferred to a local community group to create more outdoor leisure, health and wellbeing opportunities.

Both options are viable, and Cabinet Members will decide which one to progress at the meeting, as it is not possible to go ahead with both.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “A lot of hard work has gone into both options for putting the land at Horley Green Road to more effective use, and we are grateful to everyone involved for their passion and dedication.

“Both proposals would bring a range of benefits to the local area. Cabinet Members’ job now is to decide which option would best meet the Council’s priorities and make the biggest difference to the whole community.”

In September 2019, Cabinet approved the Horley Green site for housing development through the Calderdale and Together Housing Investment Partnership.

The Council’s Place Scrutiny Board later assessed the decision and agreed, but asked Council teams and the community to work together to look into a possible Community Asset Transfer.

The Friends of Horley Green formally expressed their interest in running the open space in 2020 and submitted a business case for their proposals in August 2021.

The group is keen to maintain the space for community use over the coming years and to ensure accessibility for all.

Proposals for the land include a multi-sports field; new and accessible seating; new trees, flowers and wildlife habitats; and a new path for wheelchair access and cycling.

This option would contribute to the Council’s priorities to tackle the climate emergency, reduce inequalities and encourage people to be more active.

If the site was used for housing development through the Calderdale and Together Housing Investment Partnership, this would drive forward the Council’s pledge to make more high-quality homes available for local families.

This option would bring a possible 29 new homes to the area. The Council needs to deliver 1,038 new homes per year and is facing penalties from the Government for under-delivery.

The Cabinet meeting will take place on Monday October 4 at Halifax Town Hall from 6pm, and will also be live streamed online