General election 2024: Chance to question Halifax election candidates scrapped as several drop out of event
An event where Halifax election candidates would have faced questions from the public has been cancelled.
Halifax Minster was to host the event on Sunday at 6pm but has said the hustings can no longer take place because several candidates have dropped out.
All of Halifax’s candidates had been invited to attend.
The Minster has posted on social media: “It was with great disappointment the hustings planned for Sunday at 6pm has had to be cancelled as a number of the candidates have withdrawn.”