Labour have won the Calder Valley seat in the general election.

Josh Fenton-Glynn becomes the area’s new MP after winning 22,046 votes.

This is the fourth time the Calderdale councillor has tried to become an MP, also standing in the Calder Valley constituency for Labour in the general elections in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Conservative candidate Vanessa Lee won 13,055 votes.

Reform UK came third, winning 7,644 votes.

The Green Party won 3,701 votes, Lib Dems won 2,587 votes, The Yorkshire Party won 404 votes and The Social Democrat Party won 171 votes.