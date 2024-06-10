Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Labour candidate who is bidding to hold the Halifax seat for the party on July 4 in the general election is Kate Dearden.

She will fight to become the constituency’s MP following a selection brought about by party colleague Holly Lynch, who has been in the seat since 2015, deciding to step down at this election.

Ms Dearden was born and raised in Bingley and currently lives in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She says she has fond memories of visiting Halifax over the years, first as a child to Eureka! Children’s Museum to more recently attending concerts at The Piece Hall.

Labour's candidate for the Halifax seat in general election 2024 is Kate Dearden

She says she became interested in politics as a teenager when her dad was a trade union representative, and she started working with charities to support pregnant women and prevent infant and maternal mortality in Africa.

After graduating from Edinburgh University, she briefly worked for the Labour Party before joining Community Trade Union where she has been since – representing steelworkers, prison officers, teachers and the self-employed.

If elected, Ms Dearden says she will continue trying to help others, defending their rights as working people, putting the people of Halifax first and ensuring they have an MP always ready to fight their corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It would be an honour to represent the people of Halifax.

“I’ve spent my career standing up for working people and, as MP for Halifax, I’ll be a champion for every person in this town.

“My priorities will be to fix our public transport system by finally electrifying the Calder Valley line and taking back public control of our bus services.

“I’ll work with the people of Halifax to protect our beautiful environment from flooding, landslides, and incinerators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll campaign alongside you to put a stop to rising anti-social behaviour.

“Crucially, I’ll work to ensure Labour’s plan to clear the NHS backlog and make GPs accessible again is delivered for the people of Halifax.”