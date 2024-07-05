Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour have won the Halifax seat in the general election 2024.

Kate Dearden received 14,135 votes, becoming Halifax’s new MP.

She takes over from Labour’s Holly Lynch who has announced she is stepping down.

Conservative candidate Hazel Sharp won 7,866 votes while Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party came a close third, with candidate James Griffith-Jones winning 7,811 votes.

Kate Dearden, Halifax's new MP

The Green Party’s Martin Hey won 4,133 votes, Workers Party of Britain’s Shakir Saghir won 2,543 votes, Liberal Democrats’ Samuel Jackson won 2,359 votes and Independent candidate Perveen Hussain won 1,367 votes.