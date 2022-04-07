Go ahead for Calderdale project to develop a medicinal and edible forest garden.

Planning councillors agreed to permit the Medini Project (CIC)’s proposals for land to the north of Dene Cottage, Dean Housed Lane, Luddenden.

Calderdale Coluncil’s Planning Committee was told by officers that “the applicant has stated their plan is to develop a medicinal and edible forest garden so that everything they plant will produce natural herbal remedies, such as herbs, nuts, berries and vegetables.”

Ward councillor Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) backed the application, which received 16 letters objecting to the proposals and 16 letters supporting them.

Halifax town hall

Coun Patient said he had visited the site and spoken at length with the applicants about their plans for the site and believed it would have a positive impact.

The deer fence would protect young trees from the animals but was not intended to be permanent as the site and hedgerows matured while the polytunnel would allow the growing season to be extended, he said.

Coun Patient said he believed hardstanding will have no erroneous effects for neighbouring properties and was assured through the planning application and external advice that impact on the spring that flows through the site will be minimal with no plans to plant trees that would interfere with the water course.

Natural flood management including proposed planting would help protect the valley from flooding, he said.

Other letters of support made similar points.

Objectors voiced concerns about the impact on the skyline, additional traffic coming up to the site, particularly if educational or other events are held, potential impact on water and drainage, concerns over the fence and loss of light.

Coun Robert Thornber (Con, Ryburn) wanted assurances planning conditions would ensure the spring supply to properties lower down would not be disturbed.

Coun Audrey Smith (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) was told a right of way referred to would not be affected.

Kate Eastwood, who will develop the site along with her husband Michael, said this was essentially marginal land used for accessing grazing and they wanted to develop it using permaculture principles, and excess produce could supply the people of the Calder Valley.

The polytunnel would be below the hillside and screened and they had identified the land most suitable for levelling.

It would be used as a nursery for shrubs and the like which could be opened to the public and they hoped to supply growers.

Ms Eastwood said they had explained to neighbours what they were doing and were happy to listen to feedback.

“We will invite neighbours to visit the site as it develops as hope they will see in the long run it will only enhance and beautify the site and increase biodiversity and wildlife,” she said.

The committee also gave Richard Smith permission to vary a condition of his planning permission to develop homes at the former Crimsworth Dyeworks at Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge.

Councillors heard the alteration was minor but necessary after the exact position of a culvert was known after it had been uncovered following demolition of some of the industrial buildings.