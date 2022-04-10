Go-ahead for homes plan despite disagreement over Calderdale green belt concern

Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee were mindful to permit Mr R. Baldwin’s outline plans to develop the homes on land to the west of Dean Wood View, Wakefield Road, Copley, Halifax, with the detail to be considered at full application stage, and subject to planning conditions and a section 106 agreement to include £37,000 towards education and £5,000 requested by West Yorkshire Combined Authority towards sustainable travel (provision of Metrocards).

Planning officers advised councillors that development of the site would encroach into green belt and did not class as “limited infill in a village” as the village of Copley itself was not in the green belt.

But a majority councillors disagreed after hearing the homes would improve an area which was referred to as not much more than scrubland.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outline plans to develop the homes on land to the west of Dean Wood View, Wakefield Road, Copley

Coun Mike Barnes (Lab, Skircoat) wrote to the committee supporting the application – he said the ward was not overly blessed with land suitable for development but this site was one such place.

His understanding was that infill needs development on two sides and here was a railway on one side and a service centre on the other, so he was not convinced by arguments it was in the green belt.

Mr Baldwin referred to two planning rulings which he believed supported his case although planning officers took a different view.

They also said the land had been considered but rejected as a site for new homes in the council’s draft Local Plan, which is undergoing examination.

There were no objections to the plans and four letters of support, arguing the proposals would provide needed homes, would deal with an “eyesore” site, would be infilling between two developments, would have no impact on parking in the area, would improve the area’s aesthetics and might see the extension of a 30 miles per hour speed limit.

Mr Baldwin told the committee: “To me, it looks a piece of wasteland, it’s an eyesore.”

The development would improve the area and provide new homes, he said.

Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) did not agree with his ward colleague’s assessment, believed officers’ recommendation the plans be refused was the right one, a view supported by Coun Stephanie Clarke (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden).

But Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said: “It’s in green belt but to be honest it’s a less sensitive area than many in Calderdale that have gone into the Local Plan, so I would actually support this.”

Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) agreed. “It’s outline, and hopefully the applicant will go away with some green ideas,” he said.

An amendment to go with officers’ recommendations was defeated and councillors were mindful to permit the application.