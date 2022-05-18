Go-ahead to convert Calderdale nursing home into new children's facility

Calderdale Council planners have decided proposals to change a nursing home to a children’s home at Cloughside House, Peel Cottage Road, Walsden, can be allowed.

They agreed that Mr Usman Malik, of Cheshire-based Pro2Care Ltd’s proposed change of use of the building would be lawful.

Public consultation was not required, as this is not a planning application where the merits of the case are considered, say officers.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax town hall

No letters of objection, support or representation have been received about the proposals, they said.

An application for a Lawful Development Certificate (LDC) does not assess the merits of a development, but whether, as in this case, the proposed development would require planning permission or not.

Information provided by the applicant stated the existing use is that of a nursing home which falls under use Class C2.

The proposed use is to change to a children’s home for up to six children.

Planners considered the proposed use would still fall under use Class C2 and as such there is not considered to be a change of use permission required and the proposal is permitted development under the terms of the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) Order 1987.