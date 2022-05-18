Go-ahead to convert Calderdale nursing home into new children's facility

Calderdale Council planners have decided proposals to change a nursing home to a children’s home at Cloughside House, Peel Cottage Road, Walsden, can be allowed.
They agreed that Mr Usman Malik, of Cheshire-based Pro2Care Ltd’s proposed change of use of the building would be lawful.
Public consultation was not required, as this is not a planning application where the merits of the case are considered, say officers.
No letters of objection, support or representation have been received about the proposals, they said.
An application for a Lawful Development Certificate (LDC) does not assess the merits of a development, but whether, as in this case, the proposed development would require planning permission or not.
Information provided by the applicant stated the existing use is that of a nursing home which falls under use Class C2.
The proposed use is to change to a children’s home for up to six children.
Planners considered the proposed use would still fall under use Class C2 and as such there is not considered to be a change of use permission required and the proposal is permitted development under the terms of the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) Order 1987.
