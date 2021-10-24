Government's Household Support Fund cash to be rolled out across Calderdale

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker

Last week Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker said the Government’s new Household Support Fund for vulnerable households has allocated £1,833,003 to Calderdale.

And the aim is to allocate it between now and Christmas, said Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park), who is Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities.

“Sadly, we know that the coming colder months, combined with an increasing cost of living and the end to the Universal Credit uplift, are going to be especially tough for many local families.

“We continue to do all we can to offer support, including through Calderdale’s Never Hungry Again campaign to end child hunger for good.

“We are aiming to distribute payments from the Government’s new Household Support Fund to eligible families before the school holidays in October and December.

“This will help the most vulnerable people to cover the increased costs of food and utilities.

“We will build on this support through free food and activity schemes for vulnerable children and young people during the October half term and Christmas holidays, following successful schemes in this year’s previous school holidays.

“We will also be contacting eligible individuals and couples in receipt of Universal Credit with the aim of making a payment to support them with these increased costs in early November,” she said.

The Government has said the new £500m support fund is to help vulnerable households with essentials over the coming months as the country continues its recovery from the pandemic.