Green councillor accuses Calderdale Council of '"striking lack of commitment" to the environment over Local Plan

Hey said the plan for 15,000 new homes across Calderdale - about half of which is currently green space – will cause “massive damage to the environment and wildlife” and “overwhelm” existing infrastructure and services.

Building large housing developments outside of the main urban centres where there is poor public transport and already congested roads will increase the carbon load rather than help reach net zero, Hey said.

He said the Council’s lack of commitment to the environment was highlighted by its decision not to protect green spaces like Horley Green, Council-owned land in Claremount, despite a strong bid by residents to transform it into a much-needed community recreational and wildlife space.

Martin Hey

Hey said the Local Plan is based on false assumptions about the rate of population growth in Calderdale in coming years, and this alone should lead to it being reviewed, with a reduction of at least a fifth being made to the number of new houses planned.

He said green spaces should be protected, called for a binding commitment that at least a third of the new houses built will be affordable and said conditions should be applied to ensure property developers have to build green homes.