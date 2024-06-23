Halifax election candidates: Here is when you can get the chance to grill Halifax's general election candidates
Halifax’s general election candidates have been invited to face a grilling from the public.
Halifax Minster will host a hustings for the constituency on Sunday, June 30 at 6pm.
Each candidate who attends will introduce themselves and there will be time for questions from the floor later in the evening.
If you would like to ask a question, you can email [email protected] by 5pm on Friday, June 28.
All are welcome to attend the hustings and tickets are not required.