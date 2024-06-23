Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax’s general election candidates have been invited to face a grilling from the public.

Halifax Minster will host a hustings for the constituency on Sunday, June 30 at 6pm.

Each candidate who attends will introduce themselves and there will be time for questions from the floor later in the evening.

If you would like to ask a question, you can email [email protected] by 5pm on Friday, June 28.