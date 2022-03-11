Halifax family gets go-ahead to extend home to provide better care for their son

Calderdale planning councillors went against officers’ recommendation that the plan be refused because the development is in a Halifax conservation area.

Mr M. Hussain had applied for permission to build a second storey extension to the side of Wellesley Mount, Savile Park Road, which is in the Savile Park Conservation Area.

Planning officers recommended the plans be refused because in their view the applicant had not demonstrated sufficient grounds to make an exception to rules governing building in a conservation area in this case.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock image of builders

But a majority of councillors disagreed and it also sparked a debate about those rules, as in the view of many of them the proposal would enhance the building, which currently has a lean-to which would be replaced with a design in keeping with the main building and thus the area.

Accordingly Calderdale Council Planning Committee agreed to be mindful to permit the plans, subject to suitable conditions ensuring the right sort of materials were used.

Ward councillor Coun Ann Kingstone (Lab, Skircoat) had asked for the application to be referred to the committee as an alternative suggested by officers would not be satisfactory and she also said the proposal would not impact on character of the built environment.

“It is set back well from the road, and walls an vegetation around the property obscure much of the property from view.

“There have been no objections from neighbours to the proposal.

“Unfortunately the alternative you suggest of a loft conversion would not meet the very specific need of Mr and Mrs Hussain, who wish to have their disabled son in a room adjoining theirs in order to better facilitate his care.

“Though I understand that special needs relating to building proposals shouldn’t influence the planning decision itself, because of the specific needs of Mr Hussain’s family for the bedroom extension as proposed I wish to be fully certain that the decision is correct.

“At present, I am not certain that it is so,” she said.

Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) and Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) agreed the extension would be prominent in terms of appearance from the street, although Coun Stephen Baines (Con, Northowram and Shelf) felt officers had got it right and he did not think exceptional circumstances had been demonstrated.

Coun Stephanie Clarke (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) and Coun Hutchinson both said they thought the extension would actually improve a situation by replacing the lean-to, which officers had said had been built before the area became a conservation area.

“This is an enhancement to rectify that problem,” said Coun Clarke.