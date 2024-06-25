Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reform UK has nominated two candidates t o contest Calderdale parliamentary seats in the general election.

Donald Walmsley is hoping to win in the Calder Valley, while James Griffith-Jones is the party’s Halifax candidate.

According to Reform’s website, Mr Walmsley says he was born and bred in Hipperholme, living there until leaving for university at 19.

Teaching Chemistry to A-level standard for more than 30 years, he says education is a priority, with science and innovation key tenets.

Donald Walmsley is contesting the Calder Valley constituency for Reform UK.

Mr Walmsley’s grandfather established the Kendall’s ice-cream factory in Halifax almost 100 years ago and the family business was managed by his father, Kenneth, until his retirement in 1989.

He says he has many friends and family still living in the Calder Valley and visits regularly, retaining strong Yorkshire roots and marrying his wife, Sandra, at Halifax registry office in 2019.

Arguing his party has “a clear focus” on education, science, and “common sense”, Mr Walmsley said eliminating bureaucratic “red tape”, eliminating “wasteful” spending, and ensuring that government policies “are grounded in reality” will “serve the best interests of the people".