Halifax people's heartbreak and anger as details of more Downing Street parties emerge

Boris Johnson (Getty Images)

Halifax's MP Holly Lynch has released a video featuring some of the stories of those who have been in touch with her in the wake of calls for Boris Johnson to resign from his Prime Minister post.

Number 10 today apologised to the Queen over two parties held in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, when England was still under strict rules that banned socialising with other households indoors.

The prime minister's spokesperson said it was "deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning".

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson apologised for attending a different party in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown.

There have also been reports of various other rule-breaking parties.

Holly Lynch said: "Constituents have quite rightly been getting in touch with me this week, sharing some of their truly heartbreaking stories of the sacrifices that they were making at the time when Boris Johnson and his government were ignoring all the rules."

One told Ms Lynch how, in January 2021, their partner had died suddenly from a heart attack and they were left on their own for days as lockdown rules at the time meant no one could come to their house.

They said only 20 people were allowed at his funeral and no wake was allowed.

"I'm sick of all the lies and the attitude of 'do as I say, not as I do'," said the constituent.

Another, a healthcare worker, said they had lost family members and friends to Covid-19.

"I remember being so scared to leave the house and remained 100 per cent committed to ensure we all followed the rules that Boris set," they said.

They accused Boris Johnson of lying about the parties taking place and said that "was like a slap in the face".