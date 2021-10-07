Restrictions will be put in place over the use of advertising boards

Some of the boards could be banned in Calderdale, with a pilot scheme set to be trialled in Hebden Bridge.

A new council policy will see businesses only allowed one board directly outside their own premises which must leave a gap of no less than 1.8 metres of unobstructed footway from the premises frontage.

But there have also been calls to ban “A” boards completely.

Hebden Bridge has been chosen by Calderdale Council for the pilot scheme because it is the area where most of the concerns appear to emanate from due to it’s particular characteristics.

Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat), invited to speak on the issue and declaring his interest as a trustee of Halifax Society for the Blind, wanted a total ban.

He said he spent a lot of time trying to reduce hindrances for people with disabilities.

“‘A’ boards are specifically to obstruct the highway because people will look at them and what’s on them.

“The last thing people with visual impairment need is an obstruction on the pavement.

“The local authority has responsibility to allow free passage of the highway.

“Businesses have multiple ways they can advertise – they do not need to clutter up the pavement.

“I really don’t feel this policy has the balance required,” said Coun Hutchinson.

However, members of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet, which agreed to start the pilot scheme, said a band had to be balanced with the need to support businesses recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Leader of the council Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said it was a dilemma.

“The policy will make it possible to remove many ‘A’ boards but we do accept that it does fall short of an absolute ban requested by many people.

“What it does do is offer a different balance, thinking about the impact of the pandemic on many of our traders,” she said.

The pilot will last 12 months when councillors can review it again.

Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder), Cabinet member for Adult Services and Wellbeing, said he would like to move towards a restrictive policy but testing it first felt right.

“It’s a step in the right direction.

“I can understand why you want it to go further – let’s see how it works,” he said.

Hebden Bridge Disability Forum, Accessible Calderdale Disability Access Forum and Halifax Society for the Blind are among consultees and all three have advocated a total ban.