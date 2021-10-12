How boosting culture will also bring community and economic benefits in Calderdale

Calderdale's culture

Deputy Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the authority recognised the role of culture in people’s lives was absolutely critical, from brass band concerts to museums and art galleries.

“There is a general recognition that the culture sector has the potential to play a really big part in the economic recovery of Calderdale – we see that and there’s an awful lot can be done.

“This is bringing together a number of people.

“The aim is to provide a good base to go forward and secure additional funding from wherever.

“It’s a better offer for both our own residents and which will help attract people to Calderdale, who will spend money in Calderdale because they are excited by the cultural offer Calderdale has,” she said.

Cabinet councillors agreed to adopt a draft tourism strategy to go out for more consultation with a view to bringing a fully-developed plan back to them to approve soon.

The strategy sets out ambitions for the next 10 years. The first milestone would be the Year of Culture – a major events programme which would take place in 2024 to celebrate the borough’s 50th birthday, in line with the Vision2024 for Calderdale.

Councillors have also previously recognised the important role tourism does and can play in boosting Calderdale’s economy, including TV productions filmed in the area to working heritage buildings like Halifax’s Piece Hall.

Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said Calderdale had a wealth of talent to drawn on, whether born and bred or people who had moved here.

All had something to offer cultural life in Calderdale, he said.

“It’s not just about arts but about people from different cultures and different ways of life, how they are engaged.

“Let’s tap into that as a force for the good,” he said.