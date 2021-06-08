Huge shake-up plan for Calderdale parliamentary constituencies

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) has published its initial proposals for new constituency boundaries.

The 2023 Review of Parliamentary constituencies was formally launched in January this year.

The Commission is required to ensure that the number of electors in each constituency is more equal; in doing so, the number of constituencies in England will increase from 533 to 543.

The Boundary Commission for England has made it proposals in Calderdale

The Commission is undertaking an independent review of all constituency boundaries in England and will present our final recommendations to Parliament by July 2023.

What is being proposed?

According to the commission the existing Halifax constituency has an electorate within the permitted range, whereas the existing Calder Valley constituency is above the permitted range.

The commission is proposing that the Hipperholme and Lightcliffe ward be transferred from the Calder Valley constituency to a proposed Batley and Hipperholme constituency, based largely on the existing Batley and Spen constituency.

In order to bring the two Calderdale constituencies within the permitted electorate range, the two wards of Sowerby Bridge and Warley, and the two wards of Brighouse and Rastrick are exchanged between the proposed Halifax and Calder Valley constituencies.

How the new wards will look

The Halifax constituency will consist of these wards: Brighouse, Illingworth and Mixenden, Northowram and Shelf, Ovenden, Park, Rastrick, Skircoat, Town

The Calder Valley constituency will consist of these wards: Calder, Elland, Greetland and Stainland, Luddendenfoot, Ryburn, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden, Warley.

The Hipperholme and Lightcliffe ward that is currently in the Calder Valley constituency will be transferred to the new Batley and Hipperholme constituency. The other wards there are Batley East, Batley West, Birstall and Birkenshaw, Cleckheaton, Liversedge and Gomersal

Members of the public are encouraged to visit www.bcereviews.org.uk to view maps showing the proposed new boundaries and provide feedback before the consultation closes on 2 August 2 2021.

People can comment on anything from where the proposed new boundary lines are to the names of the constituencies.

There will be a further two rounds of consultation in 2022. Following the conclusion of all three consultation periods, the Commission will look at all the evidence received before forming its final recommendations.

Tim Bowden, Secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “We consider all feedback received during the consultation process, and it is your local knowledge that helps us to shape constituencies that best reflect your local area. It is easy to get involved – view our proposals and have your say through our online consultation portal."

“Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of Parliamentary constituencies might look like. But they are just the Commission’s initial thoughts.

"Help us draw the line to make the number of electors in each Parliamentary constituency more equal.