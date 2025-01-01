Kate Dearden MP: Building a better future for our town and country

Kate Dearden MP with Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander MP.

​It has been nearly six months since I was elected as the MP for Halifax. During this time, I have had the privilege of meeting many local businesses, attending community events, visiting schools, and experiencing all the beauty, culture, and heritage our town has to offer. From visiting community-focused organisations like Edshift and the Halifax Street Angels to attending the Calderdale Business Awards, it has been an honour to learn about the brilliant initiatives making a real difference to people across Halifax.

Looking ahead, we have much to be excited about. The new Mixenden Community Hub is nearing completion and will bring a modern library, a Primary Care Network Hub, retail space, and a community garden to the heart of Mixenden. The new Halifax Pool and Leisure Centre is set to open in 2026, work to expand parking at Calderdale Hospital is underway, and Calderdale Council has approved a new school for children with special needs in Ovenden.

However, I’ve also witnessed first-hand how under pressure our public services are after 14 years of Tory austerity. We are determined to put that right.

One of the most common concerns raised with me by constituents is public transport. There’s a sense that it no longer meets the needs of our community. But when public transport is delivered well, it enables people to access work, education, and essential services. It’s also crucial to achieving the government’s mission to boost productivity and drive growth.

Take buses, for example. I’ve been deeply concerned about changes to timetables imposed by private companies, which can have a devastating impact on people who rely on these services. For some residents, losing access to a bus along their route can be isolating, particularly for elderly or disabled individuals. That’s why the government has allocated over £1 billion in the recent Budget to enhance bus services, protect vital routes, and keep fares affordable. A key part of this investment is £700 million for local councils to improve bus services based on local needs. In West Yorkshire, we are also bringing buses into public ownership to improve reliability, affordability, and coverage, ensuring that everyone can access the jobs and facilities in their area.

On rail, we are determined to improve the situation by delivering publicly owned railways that work for passengers. The government has already passed legislation that will begin the process of taking rail services back into public ownership, ensuring they serve passengers, not shareholders.

Then, there are the potholes. I drive on our roads, so I fully understand the frustration of motorists. I was therefore delighted when the government allocated £500 million in the Budget to address the pothole problem and improve the state of our roads.

I will continue to stand up for Halifax and fight relentlessly for the changes we need to ensure our town gets the support and investment it deserves. Transport is just one of the issues this government is committed to fixing. But as we begin the new year, I remain optimistic, and determined, that we can deliver the changes needed to build a better future for our town and our country.