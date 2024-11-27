Kate Dearden MP: Getting tough on law and order

Tackling violence against women and girls is critical.

​No one should feel unsafe whilst nipping out to the shops, walking back from the pub or even sat in their own home. Sadly, far too many people in Halifax do. The fear of crime has been on the rise in recent years, due to things like shop theft and burglaries becoming more common, and the seeming lack of enough police on our streets. That’s why our new government is focusing on getting tough on law and order, so that people in Halifax feel safe again.

Kate Dearden MP writes: With stretched resources, police forces have been forced to focus only on solving the most serious crimes. However, I am acutely aware of the impact that lower-level crime also has on the public. It makes us nervous about our own safety and it makes us worry for our friends and family. It’s a fear that makes all our lives worse.

The Conservative austerity programme claimed to focus on cutting waste, instead it cut the amount of police officers serving the public. We have thousands fewer officers and PCSOs on the streets than we had a decade ago. Indeed the recent recruitment efforts when the last government changed course simply tried to replace all the experienced officers who were forced out in the nine years prior!

This new Labour government is committed to turning the tide. We are recruiting 10,000 more neighbourhood police officers nationwide, police you’ll see out and about keeping us safe. This goes alongside a new neighbourhood policing guarantee, to empower police to crack down on shoplifting, theft and antisocial behaviour. We’re also introducing Respect Orders to tackle persistent anti-social offenders. Properly punishing those who terrorise our communities with ‘low-level’ crime.

November 25 was UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. A subject close to my own heart. I know people will have been sickened by the 20 men who were recently jailed for the rape and abuse of four young girls in West Yorkshire between 2001 and 2010. It is a credit to the perseverance of our police force, and the victims that bravely came forward, that these men are now behind bars. These are some of the most serious and shocking crimes imaginable, and something we must put an end to. Tackling violence against women and girls more generally is also critical, and I’m proud that spiking drinks will become a new criminal offence, making it easier for police forces to take action on this vile crime.

Finally, we’re determined to smash the violent criminal gangs who smuggle people into the UK. They prey on the desperate and the vulnerable, and we must defeat them to end the small boats crossing the channel. With our New National Centre for policing, and other reforms the Home Secretary announced this week, we’re taking the necessary steps to end this crisis.

Crime is something that impacts us all. Even if you’ve never been a victim, the fear and anxiety that grows in a community where crime goes unpunished harms everyone. We’re determined to reverse the trend, and make our streets safe again. These recent announcements, reforms, and additional money, are crucial steps towards the goal of a safer, happier Halifax.​​​​​​​