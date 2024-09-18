Kate Dearden MP: What I’ll be doing to help pensioners this winter

I am working to ensure every eligible pensioner in Halifax claims their Pension Credit.

​When I wrote my first column, I said that we might disagree, but that I would always be honest. I’m not a politician who ducks the tough issues and avoids difficult decisions. The people of Halifax deserve better than that. So today, I want to confront one of those tough issues: the recent change to winter fuel payments.

Kate Dearden MP writes: I know lots of people from across the political spectrum will be disappointed by the government's move. I want to set out why I think it was a difficult but necessary decision, and what I’ll be doing to help pensioners this winter.

Firstly, the economic situation facing our country is dire. After 14 years of Conservative government, our economy has fallen drastically behind globally. Taxes are at a 70-year high. National debt is the highest since the 1960s. Families are struggling with the cost of living and our public services have been cut to breaking point.

We need to address this. To rebuild our economy and get our NHS working properly, the government had to make in-year spending cuts in order to tackle the in-year deficit.

This means that winter fuel payments will be limited to those who need them most. The winter fuel payment is not being scrapped in its entirety. Instead, it will be limited to only those pensioners already in receipt of pension credits due to low income. Those who need it most will get the money they’re entitled to.

The winter fuel payment was the only government benefit of its kind that was given without checking whether those who received it needed it. This led to millionaires receiving money every winter to heat their homes, whilst so many others in our society, from the old to the young, struggle to get by.

I understand that not everyone in receipt of this payment can easily afford the change. Wherever means testing exists, there are borderline cases, and I will do all I can to support those constituents. I am committed to helping pensioners across Halifax get every last penny they are entitled to.

Thousands of pensioners are not claiming the Pension Credit which they are rightly entitled and worth an extra £3,900 a year and could also mean automatically getting a Winter Fuel Payment.

I am working to ensure every eligible pensioner in Halifax claims their Pension Credit. If you think you or a loved one could be eligible please check the website www.gov.uk/pension-credit/eligibility or by calling the claim line at 0800 991234. If you need support from me to do this, please get in touch.

I’ll also be holding a drop in event next month in Sowerby Bridge to help constituents struggling with the cost of living crisis and will be running more events across Halifax. If you would like to attend or know someone we can help please contact my office on [email protected] or 399515.

I wish this was a more positive column, but the truth is our country faces a difficult moment. In order to build a future that benefits us all, we must make difficult decisions now. Still, I’ll be doing all I can to ensure that those impacted by this policy have all the support they need.