Key financial decisions for services across Calderdale to be taken

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet has indicated detailed budget proposals, which will be recommended the full council approves, will be tabled on the night when it meets at Halifax Town Hall next Monday (January 17).

The Government’s announcement of a provisional Local Government Finance Settlement for 2022-23 has led to revised figures councillors will consider regarding what budget savings will need to be made.

Budget proposals will be discussed at Cabinet

It is now indicated the council will have to save less than previously forecast – but cuts will need to be made to deal with projected deficits of £1 million, £2.1 million and £3.8 million for next year (2022-23), 2023-24 and 2024-25 respectively (down from £3.2 million, £3.9 million and £5.3 million respectively).

Figures for a “standstill” budget are based around a 1.99 per cent Council Tax increase, the amount Government allows councils to levy without a referendum.

Councils can also raise an extra ring-fenced one per cent towards adult social care costs – not included in figures drawn up by council officers but likely to be considered.

Officers advise Cabinet should approve £2.6 million for essential health and safety works – financed by prudential borrowing which will need full council approval to budget for £169,000 to service the borrowing in coming years.

Cabinet are also asked to bid for £1.72 million grant funding towards a £2.1 million scheme at Todmorden Sports Centre, including replacing an end-of-its-life heating system, saving carbon used and money but requiring £23,000 to service borrowing needed to fully fund the project.