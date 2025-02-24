Labour Calderdale councillor defects to Reform UK

By John Greenwood
Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:47 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 14:47 BST

A long-standing Labour Calderdale councillor has left the party to join Reform UK.

Illingworth and Mixenden ward councillor Dan Sutherland, who had held his seat as a Labour councillor since 2010, was unveiled as Reform UK’s first Calderdale councillor in a video message this afternoon.

Coun Sutherland (Reform, Illingworth and Mixenden) said he had made the decision because he believed Labour was no longer in tune with his values.

“For too long, I’ve watched the Labour Party move away from the values that I, and the people I represent, stand for,” he said.

Reform UK have announced Coun Dan Sutherland has switched from Labour to become the party's first Calderdale councillor

“I tried to make change from the inside, but enough is enough,” he said.

Coun Sutherland said he “didn’t enter politics to play party political games”.

Coun Sutherland is a former cabinet member, holding the Planning, Housing and Environment portfolios.

His defection reduces Labour’s majority share of Calderdale Council but Labour retains overall control of the council.

