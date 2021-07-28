Leaders ready to accept Government's offer of £17.5m for Todmorden investment plan

Todmorden town centre

One aim of the investment is to grow the visitor economy to make Todmorden the gateway to Calder Valley, says the report to councillors.

Specific consultation, following significant consultation that has already taken place, in relation to proposed projects is being undertaken by a “citizen’s assembly” and via focus groups, councillors are told.

Cabinet needs to approve the Towns Fund funding offer from the Ministry of Communities, Housing and Local Government – once the detailed business cases are developed and approved – in 2022.

When it meets at Halifax Town Hall on Monday, August 2, Cabinet is also being asked to delegate responsibility for developing the detailed business cases of projects to Director of Regeneration and Strategy Shelagh O’Neill, Head of Legal Ian Hughes and Director of Finance Nigel Broadbent, in conjunction with Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

Cabinet members are told: “This investment of £17.5 million, any any match funding it leverages into Todmorden will be transformational, and it is recommended that the council agree with the recommendations of the Town Board, who accepted the proposals of the consultants and officers to secure this investment.”

The plan was developed by Todmorden Town Deal Board recruited in line with the Government’s criteria including public and private sector co-chairs and representatives from the private and voluntary sectors who worked alongside elected members, a representative from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker.

It has been informed by evidence gathered on the needs of the town, by the council’s information governance teams and consultants, Cabinet members are told.

The plan’s objectives are to: “Redevelop the heart of the town centre to create a vibrant destination which draws in visitors by providing a diverse range of uses to incrfease dwell time, footfall and spend,” says the briefing paper to councillors.

This includes refurbishing buildings to maximise existing cultural and heritage assets, provide opportunities for small and medium sized businesses, in particular the creative sector, and provide opportunities for education and development especially in food, construction, active trabsport and business enterprise.