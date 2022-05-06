Live Calderdale election results: Labour retains council control as Green candidate takes seat from Tories

You can follow all the latest results, pictures and reaction from the election count that is being held in a special giant marquee on the council’s Mulcture Hall Road site.
Live Calderdale election results, pictures and reaction
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:48
- Each of the 17 wards are being contested, with two seats in the mix in Ovenden ward.
- With 26 seats needed for an overall majority, Labour will need to hold nine of the 11 seats it is defending, or make compensatory gains elsewhere, to retain overall control.
Round up of the headlines
John Greenwood, the Local Democracy Reporter, sums up the Calderdale elections 2022
“State of play at Calderdale Council elections is Labour won all 11 seats it was defending to keep overall control.
Shock of day: first Green Party councillor elected when Martin Hey won Northowram and Shelf from senior Conservative Stephen Baines by just 7 votes.
The Conservatives gained a seat - taking Hipperholme and Lightcliffe, vacated by retiring independent councillor Colin Raistrick, but lost Greetland and Stainland to the Liberal Democrats.
Mayor-elect Angie Gallagher successfully defended her Elland seat for Labour and will take on the chain of office later this month.”
Closer analysis of votes
We have put together a story that takes a closer look at all the votes that were cast in each Calderdale ward.
Calderdale Council election 2022 in pictures
In summary
Now all the results are in this is the bottom line.
A wrap in the marquee
It might be a wrap at the election count but we will be bringing you more reaction, analysis and pictures.
7 VOTES - That’s how close it was in Shelf and Northowram
This is how close it was in the Northowram and Shelf ward
♦ Stephen Baines (Conservative) - 1357 votes
♦ Catherine Crosland (Lib Dem) - 73
♦ Martin Hey (Green) - 1364
♦ David Wager (Labour) - 609
The final result is in
Labour retains it seat in the Calder Valley. Helen Brundell has been elected.
Former Mayor re-elected in her ward
The former Mayor of Calderdale Dot Foster has retained her seat in Sowerby Bridge.
Labour need two more seats to regain control - and they have them
The Labour Group have regained control of Calderdale Council. Helen Rivron and Stuart John Cairney has been elected Councillors for the Ovenden Ward.
Calder results announced
Labour now just need two more seats after Sarah Courtney held her seat.