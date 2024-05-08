Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Local Government Boundary Commission has announced it has reviewed Calderdale to make sure councillors represent around the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

It is recommending changes to how the borough is divided including 18 wards, instead of 17, and three more ward councillors – bringing the total for Calderdale to 54.

The changes also include splitting the current Skircoat ward into a Wainhouse ward and a Salterhebble, Southowram and Skircoat Green ward.

The new plans for Calderdale Council wards

And instead of a Todmorden ward and a Calder ward, there could now be a Todmorden West ward and Hebden Bridge and Todmorden East ward.

Publishing the recommendations, chair of the commission Colin Mellors said: “We are very grateful to people in Calderdale.

"We looked at all the views they gave us. They helped us improve our earlier proposals.

"We believe the new arrangements will deliver electoral fairness while maintaining local ties.”

The commission said 97 people and organisations made comments to help decide the new wards.

Changes in response to what local people said include moving Warley Town back into a ward with Highroad Well, Norton Tower and Pellon as well as Mount Tabor being included in a ward with Luddenden and Wainstalls.

More details about the proposals can be found at https://www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/calderdale