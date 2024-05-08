Local Government Boundary Commission: Calderdale to be carved up differently in time for next council elections including creation of new wards
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Local Government Boundary Commission has announced it has reviewed Calderdale to make sure councillors represent around the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.
It is recommending changes to how the borough is divided including 18 wards, instead of 17, and three more ward councillors – bringing the total for Calderdale to 54.
The changes also include splitting the current Skircoat ward into a Wainhouse ward and a Salterhebble, Southowram and Skircoat Green ward.
And instead of a Todmorden ward and a Calder ward, there could now be a Todmorden West ward and Hebden Bridge and Todmorden East ward.
Publishing the recommendations, chair of the commission Colin Mellors said: “We are very grateful to people in Calderdale.
"We looked at all the views they gave us. They helped us improve our earlier proposals.
"We believe the new arrangements will deliver electoral fairness while maintaining local ties.”
The commission said 97 people and organisations made comments to help decide the new wards.
Changes in response to what local people said include moving Warley Town back into a ward with Highroad Well, Norton Tower and Pellon as well as Mount Tabor being included in a ward with Luddenden and Wainstalls.
More details about the proposals can be found at https://www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/calderdale
The changes will become law if Parliament approves them and then council staff will ensure that the arrangements are in place for the next council elections in May 2026.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.