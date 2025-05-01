Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Only a small section of Calderdale’s population will be voting in an election this May.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are council elections taking place in other parts of the country today – but not in this borough.

Only one Calderdale seat will be contested this month and that is after a councillor announced he was standing down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Skircoat by-election – for people of that ward only to vote in – takes part on Thursday, May 8.

Some Halifax voters will be asked to have their say

It is to replace Labour councillor Mike Barnes, who announced he was stepping away from his post in March.

His announcement on social media did not include any details for his resignation, other than it has “nothing to do with the national Labour Party” and he will remain a member of the party, continuing to campaign for it.

The candidates for the by-election can be found HERE .

The rest of Calderdale Council’s seats are not up for election because this year is a fallow year – which happens every four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has explained in a post which says: “You may have seen that there are local elections in some parts of the country today but there aren’t any scheduled elections in Calderdale this year.

"That’s because each of the 17 wards in Calderdale is represented by three councillors, who are each elected to serve a four-year term.

"In the fourth year, which is known as a ‘fallow’ year, there isn’t an election.

"This year, the only election in Calderdale is the Skircoat ward by-election, which is being held for voters in the Skircoat ward next Thursday, May 8 because there is a vacancy.

"All registered voters should now have received their polling cards or postal voting papers.”