May elections 2025: Why only some Halifax residents are voting this year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There are council elections taking place in other parts of the country today – but not in this borough.
Only one Calderdale seat will be contested this month and that is after a councillor announced he was standing down.
The Skircoat by-election – for people of that ward only to vote in – takes part on Thursday, May 8.
It is to replace Labour councillor Mike Barnes, who announced he was stepping away from his post in March.
His announcement on social media did not include any details for his resignation, other than it has “nothing to do with the national Labour Party” and he will remain a member of the party, continuing to campaign for it.
The candidates for the by-election can be found HERE .
The rest of Calderdale Council’s seats are not up for election because this year is a fallow year – which happens every four years.
The council has explained in a post which says: “You may have seen that there are local elections in some parts of the country today but there aren’t any scheduled elections in Calderdale this year.
"That’s because each of the 17 wards in Calderdale is represented by three councillors, who are each elected to serve a four-year term.
"In the fourth year, which is known as a ‘fallow’ year, there isn’t an election.
"This year, the only election in Calderdale is the Skircoat ward by-election, which is being held for voters in the Skircoat ward next Thursday, May 8 because there is a vacancy.
"All registered voters should now have received their polling cards or postal voting papers.”