Neighbourhood plan to go out to a referendum for the first time

The Sowerby Neighbourhood Plan

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet agreed to agree some minor recommendations made by examiners of the Sowerby Neighbourhood Plan and put it to a local referendum.

This should held within 56 days of Cabinet’s decision, in line with national legislation.

A 50 per cent agreement rate is sufficient to get the plan approved, councillors heard.

Deputy Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said Neighbourhood Plans and Local Plans are intended to work together to amplify the voice of local people in the planning process.

A number of places in Calderdale were doing this, including Park ward, Hebden Royd (Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd) and Todmorden.

“But the Sowerby Neighbourhood Plan is the first time we are agreeing to one going forward,” said Coun Scullion.

Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn – Sowerby is in Ryburn ward) was invited to speak on the item, expressed his support for the plan, and said giving local people the right to develop neighbourhood plans was a very important concept.

“The Local Plan, whatever it ends up being, is set to change Calderdale forever and it is right local communities have the right to have their say on the future of it,” he said.

Briefing papers to councillors say that as the neighbourhood plan is now at an advanced stage, its policies where relevant have legal weight in decision making with regards to any planning applications to be determined within the Sowerby Neighbourhood Area.

The plan sets out themes and aspirations where residents’ views set out in it will help shape the planning process.

Priorities raised when the process began six years ago include traffic and congestion, lack of community facilities, lack of community green space, play and recreational space, the strain new housing might place on infrastructure and sustainable local housing and transport needs.

Sowerby Neighbourhood Plan Forum members said how it all began: “We decided, if we want to influence what happens in our neighbourhood, maintain its appeal, have well-built beautiful houses that our friends and neighbours can afford to buy and live in, we needed to organise ourselves.”