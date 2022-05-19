New Mayor of Calderdale reveals her chosen charities for the year

Coun Angie Gallagher was elected to the position of the borough’s leading citizen for 2022-23.

Proposing her for the role, Coun Victoria Porritt (Lab, Elland) described her fellow ward and party councillor as being “kind, no-nonsense and downright fun” who had qualities of pride and determination which had been shown to the people of Elland and from which wider Calderdale would benefit.

Coun Gallagher proposed Coun Stephanie Clarke (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) to be her Deputy Mayor for the year and councillors agreed, selecting her for the role at the council’s Annual Meeting.

The new Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Angie Gallagher, and her consort, Jim Gallagher

Coun Gallagher’s consort will be her husband Jim Gallagher, and Coun Clarke’s consort will be her daughter, Caroline Clarke.

Coun Gallagher said she would do her best to support and promote Calderdale.

“I will serve to the best of my ability with enthusiasm, compassion and devotion to our communities.

“To become Mayor of this beautiful borough is not just an honour, it is a huge responsibility, and the opportunity to make a difference,” she said.

She said Calderdale had faced difficult times through the COVID-19 pandemic, going through the biggest challenge, but community groups and individuals had shown its people had a “remarkable resilience” she said.

Coun Gallagher said her Mayoral charities would be Andy’s Man Club, formed in Halifax and now helping men across the country talk about mental health issues, and Elland Silver Band, with which she had become entranced after being invited to a concert a few years ago.

Coun Gallagher and Coun Clarke both said they hoped to meet as many people as possible during their civic year, as Calderdale strives to recover from the pandemic and faces other challenges such as the cost of living.