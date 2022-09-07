New Prime Minister: Here's photos from when Liz Truss tried to become a Calderdale MP
Liz Truss is the UK’s new Prime Minister – but do you remember when she tried to become MP for the Calder Valley?
The Courier has taken a look back in its archives to find these photos of the Conservative campaigning in the constituency back in 2005.
She lost out to the sitting Labour MP Chris McCafferty, who first won the Calder Valley seat in 1997 and had already successfully defended it in 2001.
The new Prime Minister announced her new Cabinet last night, and is holding her first Cabinet meeting today (Wednesday).
At lunchtime, she will face Labour leader Keir Starmer at her first PMQs since taking on her new role.
Truss became the UK’s 56th Prime Minister yesterday after winning the Conservative Party’s leadership race, and made her first speech outside Number 10 yesterday afternoon.She is expected to make an announcement about how her Government will help people and businesses deal with soaring energy prices and the rising cost of living tomorrow.