New Prime Minister: Here's photos from when Liz Truss tried to become a Calderdale MP

The Courier has taken a look back in its archives to find these photos of the Conservative campaigning in the constituency back in 2005.

She lost out to the sitting Labour MP Chris McCafferty, who first won the Calder Valley seat in 1997 and had already successfully defended it in 2001.

The new Prime Minister announced her new Cabinet last night, and is holding her first Cabinet meeting today (Wednesday).

Malcolm Silkstone (founder and chairman of Bailiff Bridge Community Association), Liz Truss, David Cameron and Kris Hopkins at Bailiff Bridge war memorial.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At lunchtime, she will face Labour leader Keir Starmer at her first PMQs since taking on her new role.

Truss became the UK’s 56th Prime Minister yesterday after winning the Conservative Party’s leadership race, and made her first speech outside Number 10 yesterday afternoon.She is expected to make an announcement about how her Government will help people and businesses deal with soaring energy prices and the rising cost of living tomorrow.

Sir Bernard Ingham, Liz Truss and Craig Whittaker canvassing in Brighouse.