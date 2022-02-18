North Bridge Leisure centre closing date revealed as plans move forward for new multi-million pound facility

Calderdale Council is investing in the development of a new leisure centre and swimming pool on the site of the existing North Bridge Leisure Centre

The facilities planned for the site include a six-lane, 25 metre main pool and separate large teaching pool, dedicated spinning studio, adventure climb, sauna, café, Centre for Independent Living, eight court sports hall, large gym/fitness suite and dance studios.

The new-build also includes energy-efficient technologies to contribute towards the Council’s carbon-neutral targets.

Artist impression inside the new Halifax Leisure Centre

The Council has built a significant number of carbon-reducing features into the design of the building to help reduce the impact on the environment and help tackle the climate emergency.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “The new leisure centre is a major investment for the Council and demonstrates our commitment to our Active Calderdale mission – supporting residents to lead more active lifestyles and reducing inequalities. This fantastic new facility will also complement wider regeneration works around Halifax town centre, making this an exciting and inspiring time for the town.

“I’m delighted that we’re now at a point where we can start to progress with this development. We’re working hard to get this project moving quickly, so local people can enjoy the many benefits that this centre will bring, as soon as possible.”

Following the go-ahead from Full Council to approve the funding to progress the development, plans are now moving apace, and the existing centre will close to customers from Sunday March 6 2022.

Artist impression of the new Halifax Leisure Centre

Gym members have been contacted and offered the option of the use of alternative sites at Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden.

Whilst work is underway, additional classes are being accommodated at these other sites to provide further options for people to stay active. Members also have the option to freeze or cancel their membership.

Construction work on the new centre is due to start soon.

The project is being delivered to a tight timescale to benefit local communities as soon as possible and to use the money granted to Calderdale by Central Government from the Levelling Up Fund before its spend deadline. It’s estimated that the new centre will be open in early 2024.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “This is an exciting time for sport and leisure in Halifax and we’re thrilled to be moving forward with this brand-new facility for the town.

“We understand that being active can mean different things to different people. We want to inspire as many people as possible to enjoy the positive impacts of activity on health and wellbeing. As such, the new centre has been designed with a range of facilities to support people of all ages and abilities.

“As we begin a new chapter for North Bridge Leisure Centre, we’re working hard to accommodate existing members, with additional activities at our other leisure sites in the borough. We will be consulting on the programme of activities at the new centre before it opens and look forward to hearing your views when we reach this point.”