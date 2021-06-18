People parking for Covid tests at Calderdale centre being fined by wardens

Calderdale Council opened up an extra town centre testing site in Todmorden this week to try and combat rising cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, first identified in India.

The council took preventative action straight away to help reduce the spread, initially including additional, asymptomatic PCR testing at Todmorden Sports Centre for everyone who lives, works and studies in the town.

They then also opened an extra Mobile Testing Unit in Todmorden town centre at Rose Street next to Bramsche Square, which runs from 9am to 5.30pm until Sunday, June 20, and like the Todmorden Sports Centre site is a walk-up site for people without COVID-19 symptoms and there is no need to book.

People getting covid tests have been hit with parking fines

The council has been urging people to come and get a test but several people have complained on Todmorden social media posts that having come to Rose Street/Bramsche Square by car to do so and parked up, they have been ticketed by parking wardens.

They said this had happened even though they were clearly arriving for a test, and one poster said she felt this would deter people from coming to get tested.

Another suggested some spaces could be cordoned off for use by people coming for tests.

The council says people need to park in line with parking regulations, which means buying a ticket, but anyone ticketed could appeal their case.

Andrew Pitts, Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Neighbourhoods, said: “We’re encouraging people who live, work or study in Todmorden to get tested to do their bit for the community and help contain the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

“However, when getting a test, people need to park carefully and in line with any restrictions or charges in place.

“We have issued a small number of parking fines in Todmorden this week for the contravention of parking regulations.

“We can confirm that a couple of the tickets issued were near to Bramsche Square car park.

“Anyone who receives a parking fine has the right to appeal and we look into each individual case on its merits,” he said.