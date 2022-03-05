Planning appeal made to inspector over colour of Halifax shop fronts

Epic Plc has appealed to the Planning Inspectorate against Calderdale Council’s refusal to allow variation of a planning condition to allow amendments to materials and colour of windows on shop fronts spanning 353-359 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax.

The appeal will be determined on the basis of an exchange of written statements by the parties and a site visit by a Planning Inspector – any comments already made on the applicants have been forwarded on to the Inspector and the appellant and will be taken into account by the former when considering the appeal.

Anyone wishing to make any further comments can do so via the inspectorate’s Planning Portal at https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/or by emailing [email protected] – if you do not have access to the internet, you can send three copies to The Planning Inspectorate, 3M Kite Wing, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN.

The properties in question are on this stretch of Skircoat Green Road, Halifax. Picture: Google

Correspondence should use the appeal reference number – APP/A4710/W/22/3291350 – and all representations on this appeal must be received by the Planning Inspectorate by April 5, 2022, otherwise there is a risk that representations will not be considered and will be returned.

The Planning Inspectorate does not acknowledge representations.

The inspector will arrange a site visit as part of the appeal process – there is normally no need for other people to take part in the site visit but if you own a property nearby and you want the inspector to see the appeal site from your property, you must write to them at the above address to request this.

You will then receive a letter confirming the date and time of the visit.