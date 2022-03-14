Plans for £3m Mixenden community hub with GP surgery and library given the green light

A vibrant new community facility for Mixenden has taken a step forward, as plans for the £3m building were approved.

The proposed hub aims to transform the heart of Mixenden, providing a GP surgery, pharmacy, library and community garden all on one site.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “As part of our exciting Next Chapter regeneration work across Calderdale, our proposals for Mixenden Community Hub will breathe new life into the area and improve access to services and opportunities.

Artist impression of the new £3m Mixenden Hub

“The pandemic sadly delayed work on the project, but we’re now pleased to be able to progress to the planning stage.

"We’re ambitious about the future of the borough and are investing in local towns to help with the inclusive economic recovery from COVID-19; to give people equal access to health services and learning; and to help people reach their potential as part of the Vision2024 for Calderdale.”

A temporary library is currently located in part of Mixenden Activity Centre.

The Council said the construction methods will ensure the building performs to a high environmental standard, and features such as on-site surface water attenuation and a community garden will help with flood resilience and biodiversity.

Councillor Jenny Lynn, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, added: “Local people will be able to use the state-of-the-art facility and outdoor space to look after their health, learn, relax and socialise. It will be a focal point for the whole community.

“The new library will replace the currently closed one which is in poor condition and suffered from an arson attack. It will provide a range of easy-to-access facilities, advice and IT equipment in a modern, welcoming environment. This investment recognises the important role that libraries play in wellbeing, skills and inclusion.”

As part of the planning application, council teams engaged with the school and community groups in a bid to work effectively as a hub for community activity.

Subject to tender returns for the proposed new development in the heart of Mixenden, the estimated completion date for the Hub is September 2022.