Plans to be revealed for new Brighouse flood defences that will protect 216 homes and businesses

The Environment Agency is working with Calderdale Council to build a flood defence scheme for the town, and is seeking views from people before they are submitted for planning permission.

A public drop-in event will be held on Wednesday (March 9) at the Brighouse Central Methodist Church, Commercial Street between 4pm – 8pm to view the plans and meet the project team.

A virtual meeting is also taking place over Zoom on Wednesday March 16 at 6.30pm for anyone unable to attend the event in person. For anyone who would like to join online instead, please email BrighouseFAS@environment-agency.gov.uk to receive an invitation and link to join.

Flooding in Brighouse after Storm Ciara (Picture Steven Lord)

Jo Arnold, the Environment Agency’s senior flood risk advisor for Calderdale, said: “Our goal is to make Brighouse more resilient to climate change by building a new flood scheme in the town.

“We’ve been working hard to design a scheme that will better protect 216 homes and businesses to flooding from the River Calder and its tributaries using a mixture of flood walls, embankments and changes to the river channel.

“We’re now ready to share these plans with the local community and would encourage people to attend our public drop-in event or virtual meeting and share their views with us before we submit them for planning approval. People can also find out more information about the scheme in general and meet the team behind the project.”

The scheme aims to: Repair and replace riverside walls and embankments along the River Calder and Clifton Beck

Replace temporary walls installed following the December 2015 and February 2020 floods on Clifton Beck and River Calder

Make improvements to underground sections of Clifton Beck

Change sections of the river channel and install landscaped features in Wellholme Park and Whinney Hill Park to manage the flow of water through Clifton Beck and Hoyle House Beck

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, Councillor Scott Patient, said: “Following the recent period of stormy weather, including the particularly heavy rain associated with Storm Franklin, this is a timely opportunity for local people to find out more about the proposed plans for flood defences in Brighouse.

“I’d encourage anyone with questions about the scheme or those who just want to find out more about the plans, to go along, view the designs and meet the project team.”

Contractors are currently doing ground investigation work to gather information for the scheme. The main construction work is due to start later this year once planning permission has been secured.

Works to temporarily strengthen a flood defence wall between Phoenix Bridge and Clifton Road Bridge, were completed last year, after it was damaged during the floods of February 2020.

The scheme will include a permanent solution to repair this defence.