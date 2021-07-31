Plans to block access to pay day loan websites from Calderdale Council computers

Pay day loan websites will not be accessed through council computers

Coun Mike Barnes (Lab, Skircoat) had originally proposed a motion to the full meeting of Calderdale Council arguing despite measures introduced to control “pay day” type loans, consumers still face punishing interest rates.

Although long term measures to reduce poverty are needed, in the short term the council needs to do more to give its residents extra information about other ways of accessing sources of finance and information about debt agencies, it said.

Coun Barnes proposed the council should block access to pay day loan websites on systems it controls, for example at libraries and staff computers, and where access is blocked display information about alternatives.

The motion also drew amendments from the Conservative and Liberal Democrat groups, also proposing measures.

Leader of the council, Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town) said there had been discussions with the groups and as there were elements in all three that had support, a route other than discussing them on the night would be followed.

It was an important issue and rather than try and mash elements of all three together on the night more careful consideration was warranted.

They will all be forwarded to the council’s Strategy and Performance Scrutiny Board to produce recommendations which can be taken to Cabinet and, if necessary, back to full council, said Coun Swift.

Coun Barnes thanked the other groups for contributing and it would now see some action taken.