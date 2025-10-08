Political opinion with Josh Fenton-Glynn MP : Engineering success for young people

Calder Valley has a secret, it is the centre of the valve industry. A thriving British success story that no one knows about. From nuclear power plants to the New York water system, valves from Calder Valley go all around the world. And as well as products that go round the world, we create good jobs at home. The average engineering and manufacturing wage is higher than the median average.

A couple of weeks ago I was at West Yorkshire Manufacturing Services in Brighouse, watching hundreds of young people who were genuinely excited to learn about careers in manufacturing and engineering. Students from schools across West Yorkshire, and rooms full of employers keen to show careers young people could explore. From robotics to Lego challenges, the stands were crowded and there was a real buzz in the air.

Manufacturing has been part of the landscape of Calder Valley since the late eighteenth century. Water-powered textile mills were followed by a wave of industrialisation that shaped the towns we see today. The valve industry in Calder Valley has a 200-year history.

There are currently about 20 companies in the Brighouse and Elland area working in valves. One example is Hopkinsons, set up in Huddersfield in 1843. Now part of Trillium Flow Technologies and based in Elland, their products are used all over the world particularly in the energy and nuclear industries. Another success story is Blackhall. In 2007 they supplied valves to the New York Water Authority, replacing originals installed by the same company 100 years earlier. Approximately 60% of the water supply to New York now flows through valves made in Brighouse with 100% British materials.

Josh Fenton-Glynn MP with staff from A Fawcett Precision Engineering in Elland

As part of my job I regularly meet manufacturing businesses in Calder Valley. I hear loud and clear that for the sector to thrive they need more young people to choose apprenticeships and careers in manufacturing. The average age of the workforce is 50+ and there needs to be a long-term plan.

Last week at Labour party conference in Liverpool it was clear the Prime Minister had heard this. He announced significant reforms to the education sector, including moving beyond the target of 50% of young people going to university to two thirds of young people participating in higher-level learning – academic, technical and high-quality apprenticeships – by age 25. This can only be a good thing. Education needs to align to the dreams, aspirations and goals of young people. Whether it’s university or the future high-quality apprenticeships can unlock.

We are so well-placed in Calder Valley to make the most of this new focus on developing skills for the jobs of the future. We have talented training providers like Calderdale College, bright and ambitious young people, and employers at the cutting edge in their fields ready to develop their workforce of the future. I believe part of the job of government is to level the playing field, giving everyone the chance to be successful in life no matter where they start. I’m proud to be part of a government who will offer my children and yours more opportunities, and this is just the beginning.