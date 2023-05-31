Vanessa, who is originally from Hull and founder of consultancy firm Danaus. was selected by Conservative members in the constituency on Tuesday evening.

She will be campaigning to replace Craig Whittaker as Calder Valley’s MP at the next election.

Mt Whittaker has announced he is stepping down at the next election having served as the constituency’s MP since 2010.

Vanessa Lee with Craig Whittaker

Speaking after the selection Vanessa said: “I am delighted to be selected as the Conservative candidate for my home constituency of Calder Valley.

“Craig Whittaker has done, and continues, to do an excellent job as the area’s MP and I will do everything I can to make sure I can step into his shoes at the next General Election.

“I know people living and working here want an MP to get on with the job and deliver on the Government’s plans.

“The people’s priorities in Calder Valley are the Government’s priorities and I want to help halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.

“Until the next election, I will be working hard to show people here I am the right person to become their MP and help improve the lives of families right across the constituency.