Politics: Meet the Conservatives' candidate for the Calder Valley at the next general election

Vanessa Lee has been selected as the Conservative Party candidate for Calder Valley at the next general election.
By Tom Scargill
Published 31st May 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:00 BST

Vanessa, who is originally from Hull and founder of consultancy firm Danaus. was selected by Conservative members in the constituency on Tuesday evening.

She will be campaigning to replace Craig Whittaker as Calder Valley’s MP at the next election.

Mt Whittaker has announced he is stepping down at the next election having served as the constituency’s MP since 2010.

Vanessa Lee with Craig WhittakerVanessa Lee with Craig Whittaker
Speaking after the selection Vanessa said: “I am delighted to be selected as the Conservative candidate for my home constituency of Calder Valley.

“Craig Whittaker has done, and continues, to do an excellent job as the area’s MP and I will do everything I can to make sure I can step into his shoes at the next General Election.

“I know people living and working here want an MP to get on with the job and deliver on the Government’s plans.

“The people’s priorities in Calder Valley are the Government’s priorities and I want to help halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.

Vanessa Lee with Craig WhittakerVanessa Lee with Craig Whittaker
“Until the next election, I will be working hard to show people here I am the right person to become their MP and help improve the lives of families right across the constituency.

“Calder Valley needs a Conservative MP who understands local issues to help improve lives for everybody here,” she added.

