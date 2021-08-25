Praise for Calderdale fostering service staff amid Covid crisis

Members of the council’s Children and Young People’s Scrutiny Board heard the 2020-21 annual report took in the impact of a full year of the pandemic.

From the end of March 2020, all staff were asked to work from home and all fostering visits took place virtually unless there were safeguarding concerns which would require a face-to-face visit.

All aspects of the service had been reviewed and, thinking creatively, virtual solutions found for aspects including fostering panels, annual reviews, supervisory and support visits, training and support groups, said the report.

The report looked at the impact of the pandemic on foster families

Calderdale is keen to increase the number of foster carers which provide better value for the authority financially and for children who can be cared for in their own area – the new financial year had seen Calderdale link up with with other local authorities in West Yorkshire to form a regional recruitment group.

The service is focussed on recruitment and retention of fosters in Calderdale.

Coun Diana Tremayne (Lab, Todmorden) said she was pleased to see feedback from the past year now being fed into training for foster parents, with a positive take-up of online training.

Knowing what support was available to children who had to learn from home was useful, she said, and the council’s directorate Assistant Director for Early Intervention and Safeguarding, Rob Murray, said some of the children had thrived during lockdown away from the pressures of school.

Board Chair Coun Colin Raistrick (Ind, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) said he wanted to know that the service had a clear understanding of when it was better to meet face to face or when meeting virtually was the best option.

Fostering team manager Sadie Mulkeen said all foster carers received a regular face-to-face visit every three months, more regular, monthly, meetings being determined between foster carers and the team, responsing to families’ needs.

Mr Murray said if the service had any concerns they would arrange face-to-face meetings otherwise they were as families needed them.

During the year recruitment of foster carers has continued to go-ahead although nationally there has been a reduction in inquires and approvals which was also reflected in Calderdale’s figures.

Key aspects looking ahead also include a focus on supporting young people achieving permanence through long term foster care, improving placement choice and increased support to foster families.

Coun Rastrick said: “Our absolute aim is to get the maximum number of children placed with Calderdale foster carers.