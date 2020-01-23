Proposals submitted to change Calderdale pub into a church

Proposals have been submitted to change a Calderdale pub into a church.

The application has been made for the Horse and Jockey pub in Warley to change of use of the ground floor from a Public House (A4) to Church (D1) .

The Horse and Jockey Inn, Warley Road, King Cross (Google Street View)

In a heritage statement submitted to Calderdale Council on behalf of the applicant Mr Zdenek Kotlar it says the only external change to the building is the placement of a wood cross next to the main entrance.

Internally, no changes are proposed.

The heritage statement says: "The use proposed will allow for church congregation to be accommodated within the building with minimum of impact on the external appearance of the building.

"No demolition is proposed, and as such a specific grant of planning permission is not required.

"This application takes into consideration the surrounding properties. The proposed use would assist in securing the future of the building and help revitalise the area on eastern boundary of Conservation area.

"The change of use proposed to the former public house building would not detract from important views within, into and out of Conservation area.

"The proposed change of use to the former public house building is consistent with national and local planning policy."